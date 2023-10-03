KTR reminds PM Modi of three guarantees

Hyderabad: IT and MA&UD Minister and BRS working president KTR on Tuesday questioned Prime Minister Modi about the three main promises. KTR reminded that PM Modi is coming to Telangana for the second time in a span of three days. He expressed anger that the guarantee of national status to Palamuru project was violated. KTR criticized that PM Modi betrayed Palamuru by lying for decades and left.

The three main guarantees questioned by KTR

1. When will our Kazipet coach factory come alive?

2. When will our Bayyaram steel plant be built?

3. When will our Palamuru project get national status?

During PM’s ten years rule.. not only 4 crore Telangana people but 140 crore Indians were cheated, he said.

Apart from the promises given to your friend, what promises were fulfilled given to the people of the country, he questioned and added that even your Turmeric board is also a poll gimmick similar to Women's Reservation Bill.

If our three main promises are not fulfilled, BJP's nest is sure to be scattered in the next elections, he said and added that it is guaranteed to lose BJP deposits in a hundred places again.