KTR requests UAE govt to release & repatriate 5 NRIs from Dubai prison

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday requested the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government to release the five NRIs from Rajanna Sircilla district who were lodged in Dubai jail.

Handing over the request letter to the Ambassador of UAE to India AbdulnasserAlshaali at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, KTR said that ShivarathriMallesh, Shivarathri Ravi, NampelliVenkati, Dandugula Laxman and ShivarathriHanmanthu were lodged in Dubai Prison in connection with the death case of a Nepali named Dil Prasad Rai in 2005.

In the letter, he mentioned that he had personally visited Nepal in 2013 to meet the family members of the deceased and reminded that Dil Prasad's family accepted and received Rs 15 lakhs as 'victim's compensation' as per Sharia Law "Diyyah" (also referred as 'blood money'). The necessary documents were submitted by the deceased's family to the Dubai government in 2013.

Rao pointed out that he personally took it to the notice of the Embassy of India, Embassy of UAE several times. However, the UAE Court rejected their mercy petition and said that the only way left for the five Indian labourers to be released was through the approval of their mercy petition by the Prime Minister of UAE, Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid AI Maktoum.

The minister requested the Ambassador to enquire into facts of the case, its status and take it to the notice of the PM of the UAE to approve the mercy petition of the five Indian labourers for their release from Aweer Jail, Dubai and also to get them repatriated at the earliest from Dubai to India.

During the meeting, AbdulnasserAlshaali praised the development of Telangana and said that the infrastructure built here to compete with international cities would change the face of Hyderabad. The Startup ecosystem in Hyderabad, strengths of the IT and its allied sectors in the city were discussed during the meeting. The minister presented the investment opportunities, Telangana government's policies to the UAE Ambassador.

He said that venture capitalists from America, France have joined hands with the startup ecosystem in Hyderabad and requested AbdulnasserAlshaali to introduce T-Hub to the venture capitalists in the UAE.

The UAE ambassador who responded positively assured that he would try to establish a connection between the enthusiastic venture capitalists from his country and T-Hub.