KTR responds on road closures in Cantonment

Secunderabad: Responding to the pleas of residents of Northeastern colonies over road closures by the Army in Cantonment areas, Industries and IT Minister K T Rama Rao on Friday asked officials to address the issue and get it resolved at the earliest.

It has been a long-standing demand of the residents who live beyond Cantonment area to open the approach roads to reach the main city.

On Friday, KTR asked Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar to hold a preliminary meeting with the Local Military Authority (LMA) on the 'illegal' closure of roads in Secunderabad Cantonment area.

Responding to tweets done by the residents the KTR tweeted that "we will certainly stand with our citizens in ensuring the unwarranted inconvenience is addressed."After this post, many netizens of northeastern colonies took to the social media platform to thank the minister.

Naven@knaveenkumar135 said: "We have been begging you since years to remove the dumping yard but no action is being taken. Please save the millions of people staying near dumping yard. It has been horrible now a days as dumping is happening just beside the colonies.@greensainikpuri need your support as well."

SaveTrimulgheerylake@SaveTrimulgher 1 said:"SirThank U for standing with citizens. MoD orders are very clear to LMA to reopen all illegally closed roads. Here LMA is adamant to reopen illegally closed roads & in following MoD orders.Disciplinary action to be taken."

It may be mentioned here that The Hans India also in its report 'Secunderabad: Cantonment residents start social media battle to reopen roads' published on March 15 highlighted the travails of the people.

The report said the netizens took to twitter and launched a 158-day campaign. The campaign aims to expose all the details of 21 public roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) of the 25 roads that are closed by the Local Military Authority (LMA). Despite clear orders from the Army headquarters to reopen all the roads, they still remain closed causing immense inconvenience, fumed the residents.