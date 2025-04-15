KTR says Ambedkar would have opted for right to recall

Hyderabad: The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Monday said that Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar would have included a recall system if he had seen the deceptive rule by the Congress governments and said that if elections are held now the Congress will be washed off in the BRS tsunami.

On the occasion of BR Ambedkar’s 135th Jayanti, Rama Rao, along with senior party leaders, paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar’s portrait at Telangana Bhavan. Reflecting on the Congress party’s governance, Rao remarked that it feels like ‘voting once is a five-year punishment for Telangana’s people.’

KTR also praised Ambedkar’s unparalleled contributions to India’s Constitution, noting his foresight in addressing issues like delimitation and ensuring protections for marginalised communities. He highlighted how Ambedkar’s vision in Article 3 facilitated the formation of States like Telangana by prioritising people’s aspirations over majoritarian politics.

KTR demanded that the Congress party, including its top leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, issue a public apology to the people of Telangana for deceiving the Dalit community with unfulfilled promises. The Congress party’s much-hyped SC Declaration, announced during the election campaign, had proven to be an empty gesture, with not a single commitment implemented. KTR called out the Congress for its betrayal, stating, “The SC Declaration has completely failed, and the AICC leadership owes an explanation to the State’s people for this grave injustice.”

The BRS leader specifically questioned the status of key promises made in the Chevella Declaration. “Where is the Rs 12 lakh Dalit Bandhu scheme promised to empower Dalit families? What happened to the Rs six lakh grant for Dalits to construct homes? Why have pattas for assigned lands not been issued as pledged? Where is the promised 28 per cent share in contracts for Dalits and tribals? What became of the financial incentives assured under the Vidya Jyothi scheme for Dalits?” he asked.

KTR accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of orchestrating this fraud, emphasising that the Congress brought in AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to announce these promises because ‘nobody trusts Revanth Reddy’s words’. He added, “The people of Telangana believed Kharge’s assurances and voted for Congress, only to be cheated. Kharge must answer for this betrayal.”

The BRS leader welcomed the recent Supreme Court ruling clarifying the Governor’s limited role, urging the court to similarly expedite action on complaints against MLAs who defected to Congress after winning on BRS tickets.

“The Speaker must decide the fate of these MLAs sitting in Revanth Reddy’s camp,” he demanded.

KTR also condemned BJP leader Amit Shah’s remark that speaking about Ambedkar is a ‘fashion’, asserting, “Discussing a leader like Ambedkar, who worked tirelessly for the nation, is always commendable.”