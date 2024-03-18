KTR says Cong made 100 mistakes in days

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, KTR, alleged that Congress has made 100 mistakes in the 100 days of its governance, and the problems of the farmers have returned after a gap of ten years.

The BRS leader took to X to target the Congress government for the non-implementation of the promises made to the people before the elections. The BRS leader asked questions about the assurances made to the people. Rama Rao said that four crore people who trusted Congress were cheated. He asked, "What happened to the loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh? When would the government give Rs 15,000 under Rythu Bharosa? What happened to the bonus of Rs 500 for paddy crops? Has the Congress forgotten the guarantee of Rs 2,500 per month to women? Why were the pensions not increased to Rs 4,000 during the last three months? Why were salaries not paid on the first of the month? Why should the consumers pay the entire bill if it exceeds 200 units?"

The BRS leader questioned the statue of Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat. He questioned the love for the Central government even after its failure to implement the AP Reorganisation Act promises. He questioned whether the Congress would push Telangana into darkness.