KTR says Revanth has joined BJP

Hyderabad: Minister KTR predicted that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has joined BJP and those who won as MLAs from Congress will jump to BJP. He started double bedroom houses in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Congress, which did nothing to the people while in power, is now giving impractical promises. He said that Revanth is trying to entice people with promises. He appealed to defeat fraud with fraud and vote for BRS.

Similarly speaking on the saffron party, KTR said BJP is getting a lot of money from Adani, so people are advised to suppress Congress and BJP and take money. He asked to vote for BRS for Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes implemented by BRS. Many things have been done in the last nine years.