- BJP’s in action with new committees, Bandi given key post
- Soldier killed in Sikkim flood, claims family in Odisha
- Adani Group: Too big to fail
- Constable fires him self and his family
- Maha hospitals deaths: Congress demands probe by retired HC judge, spl session of legislature
- 1 dead, over 300 injured as Typhoon Koinu sweeps parts of Taiwan
- Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train: Breakthrough in first mountain tunnel achieved in Valsad in Gujarat
- India's voice being heard world over today, Cong has problem with this: Modi in poll-bound Rajasthan
- What was point of women's quota bill if it could not be implemented immediately: Priyanka Gandhi
- Cyber insurance gains momentum in India; set to witness exponential growth: Deloitte
KTR says Revanth has joined BJP
Says that the Congress, which did nothing to the people while in power, is now giving impractical promises
Hyderabad: Minister KTR predicted that TPCC chief Revanth Reddy has joined BJP and those who won as MLAs from Congress will jump to BJP. He started double bedroom houses in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district. Speaking on this occasion, he said that the Congress, which did nothing to the people while in power, is now giving impractical promises. He said that Revanth is trying to entice people with promises. He appealed to defeat fraud with fraud and vote for BRS.
Similarly speaking on the saffron party, KTR said BJP is getting a lot of money from Adani, so people are advised to suppress Congress and BJP and take money. He asked to vote for BRS for Rythu Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes implemented by BRS. Many things have been done in the last nine years.