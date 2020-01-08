KTR sets in motion IT growth in Warangal

Warangal: January 7 could well be seen as a major leap forward for the development of IT sector in Warangal. Why not when you have two of the industry tycoons - Tech Mahindra and Cyient - coming forward to put Warangal on IT global map with their business expansion plans?

While the Tech Mahindra opened up its new delivery centre, the Cyient, which has been running its operations from the IT Incubation Centre established by the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) in the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) at Madikonda, near Warangal, since January 2017, threw open its 60,000 sq ft state-of-the-art development centre in the sprawling 5 acres on Tuesday. As of now the Tech Mahindra centre will be operated from the IT Incubation Centre.

The new centre of the Cyient which currently employs 200 software professionals is likely to hire another 600 in a phased manner with most of the talent being sourced locally.

On the other hand, the Tech Mahindra is likely to employ 100 software professionals before it expands its wings.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao who inaugurated both the centres here, said that government's aim was to open wider employment horizons for the young stream of talent churned out by as many as 16 engineering institutions including the prestigious National Institute of Technology (NIT) from Warangal district.

"The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step," KTR said, trusting that both Tech Mahindra and the Cyient would inspire other IT entities to establish their companies in Warangal. Warangal is a happening city with a lot of development beckoning it, he said, terming it as a growth centre.

Future lies in the Tier II cities, he said, referring to the Telangana Government's efforts to develop Karimnagar, Khammam etc on IT front.

The proposed Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor would augur well for the region's all-round development, KTR maintained. It would include the growth of spiritual and tourism in addition to industrial development, he said.

Cyient Founder and Executive Chairman B V R Mohan Reddy said: "Our focus is on Tier II cities so that to give an opportunity to the local talent.

I hope our global operations will spur the growth of IT business in the region, especially targeting the empowerment of those hailing from the rural areas." He tried to quell the misconception that technology erodes employment opportunities. In fact, technology brings in an inclusive growth besides introducing new jobs, he added.

Tech Mahindra C P Gurnani, Minister for Panchayat Raj Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Minister for Health Etela Rajender, Minister for ST Welfare, Women & Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod, Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhasker, MPs Banda Prakash, Pasunuri Dayakar, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, lesgislators Bodakunti Venkateswarlu, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, Nannapuneni Narender, Aroori Ramesh, TSIIC Vice Chairman & MD EV Narasimha Reddy were among others present.