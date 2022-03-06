KTR slams BJP, says will resign if Telangana schemes implemented in BJP ruled states

Telangana IT Minister KTR who has been sharply criticising the BJP's policies for the past few days, has once again targeted the the Party. The Minister inaugurated the double bedroom houses constructed at Venkatapur in Ellareddypet mandal in erstwhile Karimnagar district tour. Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the BJP and Congress parties highlighting the developments activities of the TRS government.



He said the opposition was scared to see the development taking place in the state and challenged that he is ready to resign if the schemes being implemented in Telangana are implemented in BJP and Congress ruled states. KTR fires on BJP leaders for provoking caste and religion hatred.



KTR has lashed out at the central government for cheating Telangana in the case of the Kazipet railway coach factory. KTR was outraged over the Union Minister's statement that there was no possibility of setting up a coach factory in Kazipet and opined it is betraying Telangana in every respect. "Every single BJP leader including Prime Minister Narendra Modi is against development of Telangana.

KTR challenged the state BJP leaders to oppose the Centre frim the anti-Telangana policies. The minister has also demanded the state BJP leaders to ask centre to set up coach factory.