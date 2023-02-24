KTR slams Congress, BJP

Bhupalpally: The BRS government changed the face of Bhupalpally town, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao said. Addressing a public meeting here on Thursday, he said that Opposition parties are blind to the development taking place in the State.

"While the people's representatives from other States were eager to see the kind of development in Telangana, it's another for the BJP and the Congress leaders. Attracted by the welfare and developmental programmes, the people living in neighbouring districts of Karnataka and Maharashtra want their villages to be merged with Telangana. They want Aasara pensions, Rythu Bandhu, Kalyanalaxmi and uninterrupted power supply etc," KTR said.

He criticised TPCC president A Revanth Reddy accusing him of leveling baseless allegations against the BRS government. He appealed to people not to patronise the Congress. The Congress ruled the State for many decades but it failed even in quenching the thirst of the people. The Congress neglected agriculture, but the BRS Government made farming a festival by ensuring irrigation facilities, KTR said. On the other hand, the BJP has been trying to hoodwink the people by spreading misinformation about the development in the State.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had failed to fulfill his election promise of depositing Rs15 lakh in the Jan-Dhan accounts of the people by bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks; however, it was Adani who was benefited by Modi's policies. Modi is the most inefficient Prime Minister the country has ever seen, KTR said, referring to the inflation and unemployment in the country. The BJP Government has been targeting the BRS leaders by misusing the investigating agencies like CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax. He appealed to people not to believe BJP State president Bandi Sanjay and Revanth Reddy.

KTR said that Rs 50 crore would be sanctioned for development of infrastructure in Bhupalpally municipal limits. He said that the government has already sanctioned Rs 135 crore for the construction of a bypass road as a part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR). Referring to the formation of a new mandal with Gory Kothapally as its headquarters, KTR said that he will take the issues to the notice of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.