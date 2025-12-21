KTR slams Revanth for dragging his family members in remarks

Hyderabad: Launching scathing attack on Chief Minister for dragging his family members’ name in comments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said it shows his lack of values.

The BRS leader made it clear that dragging family members into politics reflects a lack of values. “I will never comment on Revanth Reddy’s family members, women, children, or grandchildren. That is not our culture, and it is certainly not what KCR has taught us,” he said.

He recalled that even when objectionable remarks were made about Rahul Gandhi’s birth in the past, KCR had publicly condemned such discourse, reiterating that political battles must remain between political leaders alone.

Responding to questions about a recent football-related controversy involving Revanth Reddy’s grandson, KTR firmly stated that he would never stoop to such cheap politics.

He wished good health and a long life to Revanth Reddy’s family members and clarified that while CM may play football with anyone he wants, people of Telangana will surely “play football” with Revanth Reddy politically.

KTR alleged a deep, covert understanding between Congress and BJP. He questioned why Revanth Reddy attended the housewarming of a BJP MP in Delhi and claimed that a BJP MP even facilitated the remodelling of Revanth Reddy’s residence on Tughlaq Road.

He accused BJP of shielding Revanth Reddy despite serious allegations of corruption, stating that Telangana Congress has effectively become an “ATM” for Delhi power centres, with an “RR Tax” operating openly.

KTR questioned why no action was taken even after public allegations and ED raids in certain cases. “This silence itself exposes the unholy alliance,” he said.