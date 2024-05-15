  • Menu
KTR Slams Telangana Govt. over grain procurement, demands to purchase crop

BRS Working President KTR has criticized the state government for allegedly neglecting farmers and focusing more on politics.

BRS Working President KTR has criticized the state government for allegedly neglecting farmers and focusing more on politics. The criticism comes as farmers in Telangana are protesting against the government's neglect of grain procurement.

Farmers have raised concerns about the government's procurement of grain, claiming that they are being unfairly compensated. KTR said that if farmers continue to be treated unfairly, the BRS will take to the streets in protest. He emphasized that farmers should not be overlooked or mistreated by the government.

In addition, KTR highlighted the BRS's track record of success in the graduate elections, having won four times in the past. He called on cadre to work for victory of Rakesh Reddy in upcoming graduate election.

