Telangana: KTR takes jibe at BJP leaders over Oscar award to RRR

It is known that Naatu Naatu Song from RRR Movie won the Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category. Konatham Dileep, director of Telangana Digital Media, congratulated the RRR movie team on this occasion. He also congratulated Chandrabose who wrote this song.



However, Kontham Dileep recalled the remarks made by state BJP president Bandi Sanjay on the occasion of RRR movie release. Let's keep away such hateful people who made inappropriate comments on RRR's film.



In response to Konatham Dileep tweet, KTR said that such BJP leaders will claim that Modi got the award for Natu Natu song. The minister wrote, "Not before long, the SAME Bigot will tell you the Award was given only because of Modi."

