KTR takes to street to feel pulse of people

Nalgonda: Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao on Friday took padayatra in Nalgonda to learn about the people's opinion on government schemes and problems of the town.



He inspected the condition of roads and centres while walking after laying the foundation stone for the Vegetarian and Non-Vegetarian Integrated Market at Beat Market on Hyderabad road. He took up padayatra upto DEO office on Devarakonda road via town main centre clock tower.

He instructed officials of R&B and the Municipality to prepare plans for the development and beautification of the town. He also enquired the officials about the roads linking to the junctions.

He interacted with all sections of people during his 3-Km walk and took feedback on implementation of government schemes and suggestions to develop the town in all aspects.

He enquired about the free electricity scheme to salons when he interacted with the owner of Sandhya men's parlour located in clock tower, in reply, the salon owner said he was getting the facility. Satyanarayana said the pathetic condition of the roads is a major problem of the town when the Minister asked him about the prevailing problems in the town. He stressed on the need of beautification of centres and expansion of roads in the town.

During interaction with owner of Reddy hotel, Mohammed Salim, he enquired about the government flagship programme Shaadi Mubarak. In his reply Salim complained to Minister KTR that there was a delay in getting benefits and added that bad roads and unemployment are two main problems of the town. Responding to Salim's complaint on Shadi Mubarak, he directed the officials of Municipal Administration to note the people's grievances.

He expressed his concern after seeing women beggars of Budiga Jangalu community and enquired about their family background. He promised them that the government will examine the possibility of extending Dalit Bandhu benefits to them.

A retired teacher Rama Rao clearly told the Minister that development of roads would automatically leads to the development of the town.

Energy Minister G Jagdish Reddy , R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, MLA Bhupal Reddy accompanied him during his padayatra in Nalgonda.