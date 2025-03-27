KTR taunts Revanth over alleged gaffe

Hyderabad: BRS Working President KT Rama Rao on Wednesday said that the Revanth Reddy forgets that he was a Chief Minister of the State and had passed a judgment in the ongoing case of MLAs defections. The BRS leader on social media platform X said, “Our CM often forgets that he is the CM. He likes to role play, most of the time.

Today he decided that he is the Supreme Court! He decided to pass a judgement about an ongoing case of MLA defections on the floor of the Assembly. The parliamentary conventions and rules of the House is to refrain from passing any comments on an ongoing judicial matter.

But again, this is Revanth Reddy – he is above all rules. Clearly, he thinks that he is also above the Supreme Court. BRS will definitely take it up with the courts as to how the Chief Minister undermined their authority in the open House. Not the first time but a second time after apologising for his gaffe last year,” said KTR.

The BRS leader requested Revanth Reddy to behave like the CM, or at least pretend to care.