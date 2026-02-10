KTR tears into Congress, calls CM rule a complete failure

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that the Congress government had failed to deliver on its promises even after two years in power.

Addressing a meeting in Bhupalpally as part of the municipal election campaign, KTR said the Congress had come to power by misleading the public and accused it of lacking the competence to govern Telangana. He claimed that the only party flag gaining ground across the State was the pink flag of the BRS.

KTR alleged that the Congress government had cheated people with false assurances, particularly referring to promises made under welfare schemes. Citing the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme, he questioned the delay in delivering the promised financial assistance and gold to beneficiaries, alleging that the Chief Minister had failed to honour his commitments.

Drawing a comparison with the previous BRS regime, KTR said that when K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) was Chief Minister, Rythu Bandhu assistance used to be credited to farmers’ accounts well in advance, whereas farmers were still waiting for payments even in February under the present government. He accused Congress of attempting to take credit for initiatives originally introduced by the BRS.

Referring to Bhupalpally district, KTR said it was created and developed during KCR’s tenure and warned against any move to dilute its status. He questioned what progress the Congress government had achieved in the past two years.

KTR further alleged that Singareni Collieries had been turned into a private domain of Congress leaders and claimed that attempts were being made to suppress alleged irregularities. He also accused the Congress of stalling the overall development of Telangana.