KTR to address public meeting in Husnabad: MLA Satish

Karimnagar: Husnabad MLA Voditala Satish Kumar has on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for IT Minister K Taraka Rama Rao’s visit to Husnabad on Friday (May 5) for launching various development works.

He visited the helipad and public meeting site. The MLA said that BRS party would organise a huge public meeting in Husnabad and all the arrangements have been completed. On the occasion of KTR’s maiden visit all the people were eagerly waiting for that meeting, he said.

The development works to be inaugurated by KTR include Government Degree College built at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore, Teacher Training Centre constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore, Basti Dawkhana built at a cost of Rs 10 lakhs, Double bedroom houses, municipal shopping complex built at a cost of Rs 1.20 crore and indoor stadium built at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

KTR would lay the foundation stone for Ellamma tank beatification at Rs 3.50 crore, Dhobi Ghat at Rs 2 crore, Husnabad BT Road from Husnabad substation to Mohammadpur, Husnabad substation to Kasturba School at Rs 2.50 crore, Satish Kumar informed.