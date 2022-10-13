KTR to campaign in Munugodu today

Hyderabad: TRS working president KT Rama Rao would be campaigning in Munugode Assembly constituency on Thursday.

The TRS working president would accompany the party's candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy, who would be filing another set of nominations on Thursday.

He had earlier filed nomination papers. The TRS leaders would be holding a big road show along with Minister G Jagadish Reddy in the constituency after the nomination papers are filed.

He would also address a rally at Chundur mandal. The party leaders have been asked to attend the rally in large numbers.