KTR to deliver keynote address at TIS 2025 in Bengaluru
Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao received an invitation to deliver a keynote address at a prestigious summit as the ‘Entrepreneur India’ has invited the former IT minister as the chief guest at the Tech and Innovation Summit (TIS) 2025, scheduled for February 27-28 in Bengaluru.
On the first day of the event, KTR will deliver a keynote address on ‘Driving Digital India: Innovations and Strategies for a Technologically Advanced Future.’ TIS 2025, themed ‘The AI Techade,’ will bring together leading industry figures, investors, and policymakers to explore AI’s transformative impact on business and technology. The event will feature over 150 speakers, marquee sessions on AI, digital transformation, auto-tech, space-tech, and health-tech, as well as the prestigious Gala IDEA Awards.