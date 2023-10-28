KTR to interact with BRS NRI activists

Hyderabad: The BRS working president, K T Rama Rao (KTR) will be interacting with the NRI activists from across 52 countries through a video conference on Saturday. KTR will be interacting with the BRS activists at 5 pm (IST) on Saturday through a video conference.

he BRS NRI coordinator, Mahesh Bigala, said that the elections have been announced in Telangana and the polling for the State Assembly would be held on November 30. The NRIs conducted an extensive campaign in 2018 and have done it this time as well; the NRIs were directly visiting some constituencies with social media campaigns explaining the welfare schemes.

Rama Rao would address the NRIs and give directions on what should be the role of the NRIs in the upcoming election campaign.