KTR to open palliative care facility

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao will inaugurate the first Sparsh Hospice New Palliative Care Centre in the Telugu States on Saturday at Khajaguda. The facility has been established in 2011 as an initiative of the Rotary Club of Banjara Hills Charitable Trust.

According to trust members, the centre, which takes care of terminally ill patients, was constructed at a cost of Rs 15 crore. The 12-bed facility at Banjara Hills until now is moving to a new premise, an 82-bed set-up at Khajaguda.

The 60,000 sq ft facility has been constructed in a 1.1 acre leased land allocated by the State government. The centre offers physical, emotional and spiritual care, with a team of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, counselors and spiritual guides. It also offers free and home care services. It has so far served more than 4,000 patients.