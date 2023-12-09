KTR to take oath as MLA later amid KCR's surgery

The first meeting of the third assembly of Telangana began with the swearing in of the newly elected MLAs. Senior MLA Akbaruddin who was appointed as Protem Speaker administered oath to the new members. First Chief Minister Anumula Revanth Reddy took oath as a member of the assembly. After him, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, then Seethakka, and then the rest of the ministers took oath. After that MLAs took oath.

In this order, former minister KTR made a special appeal to the Legislative Assembly Secretary. Former minister and Sirisilla MLA KTR said that he is unable to take oath as an MLA due to the surgery of former CM KCR. He appealed to the Legislative Assembly Secretary to give another day to take oath.



"Unfortunately, due to my father's health condition, I could not attend the BRS Legislative Assembly meeting and the oath-taking ceremony in the Legislative Assembly today. I have requested the Assembly Secretary to allocate another date for taking oath along with 4-5 MLAs who are not present today.'' KTR shared on X.



Meanwhile, it is known that CM KCR was rushed to Somajiguda Yashoda Hospital on Thursday night after he slipped in Erravelli farmhouse. In the medical tests, the doctors found that KCR had an injury on his left hip. The hip replacement surgery was successfully completed. Currently, CM KCR is undergoing treatment under the supervision of doctors. Doctors said that KCR's health is stable and he will recover completely in 6 to 8 weeks.