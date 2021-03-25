KTR to take up journalist house sites issue with CM KCR

Saifabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday assured to take the issue of providing house sites to journalists to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Responding to questions during the discussion on demands, the minister said that the house sites issue was delayed because of a litigation in Supreme Court. However, the issue would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister. He said that the government had provided a Rs 100 crore fund for the journalists.

The minister said that the State of Telangana had the highest number of accredited journalists in the country. He said the neighbouring big state of Tamil Nadu has 2,000 accredited journalists, Gujarat 1,000 and Telangana 19,000 accredited journalists. He recalled that the government was coming to the rescue of the families of the deceased journalists.