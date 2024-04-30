Live
- Two dead, eight injured after Russian air strikes on Ukraine
- FirstCry refiles papers for IPO to raise Rs 1,816 crore
- Several TDP Members Switch Allegiance to YSRCP in Macharla Constituency
- 15 Families Join YSRCP in Ananta Sagaram Mandal
- Youth Leader Vasantha Dhimanth Sai Leads Election Campaign in Reddygudem
- Former YCP Mandal Convenor and Society Chairman along with 1000 followers join TDP in Vinjamuru Mandal rally
- YSRCP Leaders Conduct Campaign Program in Beerualu Village of Pagidala Mandal
- Large-Scale Migration of YCP Leaders and Workers to TDP in Kadiri Constituency of Sri Sathya Sai District
- YCP Faces Setback as Migration to TDP Increases in Mylavaram Constituency
- Why didn't Kejriwal appear on summons: SC
KTR trying to inflame passions: Cong leader
G Niranjan, TPCC Sr Vice-President & Chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee on Monday said that BRS working president and MLA K Taraka Rama Rao, who lost his power is trying to inflame the sentiments of the people of Telangana with false campaigns.
Niranjan said that KTR had made a false statement that Hyderabad will become a Union Territory or a joint capital. “He tried to create misconceptions”, he said.
Niranjan said people of Telangana do not believe KTR and his words. “KCR and KTR, who are in frustration and in a directionless situation, are again trying to stir up the sentiments of the people of Telangana, he said.
