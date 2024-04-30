  • Menu
KTR trying to inflame passions: Cong leader

KTR trying to inflame passions: Cong leader
G Niranjan, TPCC Sr Vice-President & Chairman, Election Commission Coordination Committee on Monday said that BRS working president and MLA K Taraka Rama Rao, who lost his power is trying to inflame the sentiments of the people of Telangana with false campaigns.

Niranjan said that KTR had made a false statement that Hyderabad will become a Union Territory or a joint capital. “He tried to create misconceptions”, he said.

Niranjan said people of Telangana do not believe KTR and his words. “KCR and KTR, who are in frustration and in a directionless situation, are again trying to stir up the sentiments of the people of Telangana, he said.

