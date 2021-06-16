KTR unveils Colonel Santhosh Babu's statue in Suryapet

Suryapet/Nalgonda: IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao stated that people of the country will never forget brave hearts like Colonel Santhosh Babu. Stating that the State government stood for the bereaved family members, he assured to extend the same cooperation to them in future also.

On Tuesday, along with Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, KTR unveiled nine-feet statue of Mahavir Chakra Colonel Santhosh Babu at court centre in Suryapet.

Later, he attended a meeting organised at the market in the town. Addressing the gathering, Minister KTR said it was unbelievable that one year had passed since the death of Colonel Santhosh at Line of Control, battling with the Chinese troops. He appreciated Minister Jagadish Reddy for installing Colonel's statue in the town, which stands as a mark of respect to the Martyr soldiers of the country.

KTR said that he was happy to unveil the statue of Mahavir Chakra Colonel Santosh Babu and thanked Minister Jagdish Reddy and others for inviting him to the programme.

Minister Jagadish Reddy stated that it is a great honour to sacrifice life for the country and added that the son of Telangana soil Mahavir Chakra Santhosh Babu might not be alive, but he is in the hearts of the people of this country.

Speaking on the occasion, Colonel Santhosh Babu's wife Santhoshini stated that her family will never forget the support given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the hard times and thanked Minister KTR for unveiling her husband's statue on his death anniversary. Later, Minister KT Rama Rao laid foundation stone for the construction of integrated market with an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, B, C, D and E blocks with an estimated cost of another Rs 7 crore and road expansion works from post office to statue of former MP late Dharma Bixam with an estimated cost of Rs 21.69 crore.

MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Legislative Council former deputy Chairman Neti Vidyasagar Rao, Zilla Parishad Chairman Gujja Deepika, MLAs Gadari Kishore, Bollam Mallya Yadav, Nallamotu Bhaskar Rao, Kancharla Bhupal Reddy, Nomula Bhagat, DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy, District Collector Vinay Krishna Reddy, SP Bhaskaran, parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, local people and people's representatives took part in the programme and paid rich tributes to Martyr Colonel Santhosh Babu. As a part of his tour to Nakrekal of Nalgonda district, Minister KTR laid foundation stone for a 100-bed hospital and inaugurated Vaikuntadhamam and Rythu Vedika.

Local MLA Chirumrthi Lingaiah and TRS State general secretary Takkella Pally Ravinder, people's representatives and officials accompanied the Minister.