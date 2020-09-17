KTR unveils final design of mammoth Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad: The state government seems to be in a mood to start works on installation of the largest statue of Dr B R Ambedkar, which is tipped to become the iconic tourist spot of the capital city much ahead of the GHMC elections.



Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Wednesday unveiled the final design of Babasaheb Ambedkar statue which will come up at the famous NTR Gardens in the heart of the city. The height of the statue will be around 125 feet.

The Government has revived the four-year-old proposal to install the statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on a sprawling 10 acres of land at NTR Gardens recently. Social Welfare Minister K Eshwar was entrusted with the responsibility of finalisation of the project.

The Government is keen to develop the statue indigenously by tapping the local talent. A detailed plan of action is being prepared after seeking a final nod from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.











