KTR unveils logo & theme for 20th edition of BioAsia Summit

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) on Tuesday night launched a logo and theme of three-day Telangana summit to be held here from February 24 next year.

The 20th edition of the event is jointly hosted by Marquee life sciences, healthtech and Telangana government with the theme 'Advancing for ONE: Shaping the next generation of humanized healthcare'. Government officials, industrialists, researchers, entrepreneurs, and others will attend the summit.



Speaking after launching logo, KTR said that world leaders in biotechnology will participate in the event which has emerged over the years as a global meeting for policy makers, healthcare providers and academia. Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan stated that the Telangana government is keen to make BioAsia summit a truly landmark event.



Apart from KTR and Jayesh Ranjan, BioAsia CEO and Telangana state Life Sciences Director Shakthi Nagappan and others were also present during logo launch event.