KTR using MLAs as his vassals, says Revanth Reddy

Bhupalpally: The MLAs in the erstwhile Warangal district are nothing but the tributary chiefs in the fiefdom of MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy said.

Speaking to media persons at Kodavatancha village under Regonda mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Wednesday, he launched a scathing attack against the local MLA Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, accusing him of resorting to land grabbing, illegal mining and other corrupt practices.

The MLA who defected to BRS from Congress had encroached hundreds of acres in Bhupalpally district by exploiting the loopholes in the Dharani portal, an Integrated Land Records Management System in Telangana. The Congress leaders are ready to prove the corrupt practices of the MLA, Revanth said. He accused KTR of protecting BRS MLAs– Gandra Venkatramana Reddy, D Vinay Bhaskar, Nannapuneni Narender and others who were serving him as his vassals.

The MLA occupied land includes those on which Naxalites planted red flags, he added. He stalled the distribution of double bedroom houses to collect bribes and amassed crores of rupees by doing real estate business and selling adulterated petrol and diesel, the PCC chief alleged.

Even though River Godavari is within its vicinity, people in Bhupalpally constituency continue to struggle for drinking water, Revanth said. No contractor is ready to take up the construction of the integrated Collectorate complex in Bhupalpally as the MLA was demanding 30 per cent commission, the TPCC chief alleged. He said that the onus is on the Congress to send Gandra Venkatramana Reddy packing in the next elections.

Referring to the recent gory incident in which a five-year-old boy died in a stray dog attack in Hyderabad, Revanth criticised KTR for talking about the sterilisation of dogs instead of helping the victim's family. KTR who claims Hyderabad as the global city needs to answer. He also criticised the Greater Hyderabad Mayor G Vijayalakshmi who reportedly commented that the dogs were hungry.

Congress Bhupalpally constituency in-charge Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, former Union minister P Balaram Naik, former MP Sircilla Rajaiah and Mulugu MLA Seethakka were among others who accompanied Revanth in the Hath Se Hath Jodo yatra.