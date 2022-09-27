KTR visits Basara RGUKT, rolls out slew of facilities

Hyderabad: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Monday made five major announcements during his visit to the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, (Nirmal district). They are in addition to the ongoing improvement works at the varsity.

Addressing the students, KTR said he would visit the campus in November along with Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to distribute laptops to them.

He requested Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud to construct a mini- stadium costing Rs 3 crore, which would come up in six-eight months. The remaining three announcements are a state-of-the-art digital lab with 1,000 computers, 50 additional model classrooms, and an innovation lab.

The minister said while establishing these facilities is an easy task, maintenance is a challenge. "Students too have the onus to maintain the resources as much as the university does".

He urged the students to take collective responsibility to maintain the facilities as it is their university. As part of it, Rao pitched for 'shramdan' once a month. KTR allotted significant time to fill students with the spirit of entrepreneurship. Taking names of globally renowned products and companies, such as Google, Microsoft, Twitter, Instagram, he asked them for names of people who invented these products and companies. He listed names of Indians who have become CEOs of global companies.

Later, the minister asked them to name an Indian who invented global products such as Instagram, and Yahoo. He asked them if they want to work for someone, or innovate and create such products.

KTR detailed how children in the country are conditioned right from childhood for several decades to study well and secure a job in government, or prominent private companies. He said parents do not encourage thought of entrepreneurship from childhood; children are discouraged to take risks.

To encourage the spirit of entrepreneurship, he requested RGUKT vice-chancellor V Venkata Ramana to establish an innovation lab and hold week-long innovation celebrations every year.

Narrating his student life, KTR said he lived in seven-eight hostels and knew challenges faced by students. He assured that problems at the university are being attended to one after another and that highest quality in providing facilities is being ensured,

The minister said response for tenders floated for mess contract was not satisfactory. "A sincere effort is being put in to get a good contractor".