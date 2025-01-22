Live
- New Zealand's annual inflation sees slower increase at 2.2 per cent
- HUDCO Approves Release of Rs 11,000 Crores for Amaravati Capital Construction
- Congress infighting leaves Karnataka unrepresented at Davos, says BJP
- ACT Fibernet introduces revolutionary ACT SmartWi-Fi ® powered by AI
- Telangana Secures Rs 10,000 Crore AI Data Center Investment at Davos
- Priyanka Chopra’s Temple Visit Look: Ethereal in a Turquoise Blue Kurta Set
- Rajasthani Film ‘Bharkhama’ Shines at JIFF: Honoured with Special Jury Mention Award
- National Girl Child Day 2025: Date, Importance, and How to Celebrate
- KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
- YS Jagan expresses condolences over fatal road accident in Karnataka
Just In
KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence
Telangana former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) visited the residence of former minister T. Padma Rao to inquire about his health on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: Telangana former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) visited the residence of former minister T. Padma Rao to inquire about his health on Tuesday. Accompanying KTR were MLC K. Kavitha and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.
Padma Rao recently returned to Hyderabad after experiencing health issues during a trip to Uttarakhand. Concerned about his condition, KTR and other TRS leaders made the visit to express their solidarity and support.
During the visit, the leaders spent time with Padma Rao and his family, offering their best wishes for his speedy recovery. KTR assured them of any assistance required and highlighted the TRS party's commitment to supporting its senior members. Padma Rao, a veteran politician, has served the state in various capacities and remains a respected figure in Telangana's political circles.