KTR Visits Former Minister Padma Rao's Residence

Hyderabad: Telangana former IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) visited the residence of former minister T. Padma Rao to inquire about his health on Tuesday. Accompanying KTR were MLC K. Kavitha and Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

Padma Rao recently returned to Hyderabad after experiencing health issues during a trip to Uttarakhand. Concerned about his condition, KTR and other TRS leaders made the visit to express their solidarity and support.

During the visit, the leaders spent time with Padma Rao and his family, offering their best wishes for his speedy recovery. KTR assured them of any assistance required and highlighted the TRS party's commitment to supporting its senior members. Padma Rao, a veteran politician, has served the state in various capacities and remains a respected figure in Telangana's political circles.