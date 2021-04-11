KTR vows to develop Jagtial, to visit district soon

Jagtial: Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president K T Rama Rao said he would soon visit Jagtial district and try to solve all the problems being faced by the people. He was speaking to the public representatives from the district who met him at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Saturday.

After interacting with them for more than one hour, the IT Minister said all kinds of steps would be taken for the development of the Jagtial town. When public representatives requested the Minister to allot double bedroom houses for journalists and retired SRSP employees, the Minister instantly made a phone call to District Collector G Ravi and directed him to do the needful.

He also directed the officials to take up road widening works and to place dividers wherever required, to develop junctions, central and median and bypass roads along with speeding up of construction works of double bedroom houses in Nukapally.

The list of works to be expedited include the works of integrated market, vykunta dhams, mini tank bund. He directed them to provide all kinds of facilities for the convenience of people and finish up interlinking roads, drainage canals and to take steps to prevent the mixing of drainage water into the lakes present on the outskirts of Jagtial town.

MLA Dr Sanjay Kumar, ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha, Municipal Chairperson Bhoga Shravani, Municipal Vice-Chairman G Srinivas, councillors T Mallikarjun, B Jagadish, K Anil, Raj Kumar, B Praveen, Shekar, Ahmed and K Naveen were present along with others.