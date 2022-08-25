KTR welcomes Supreme Court's verdict on house sites to Journalist

Telangana State Minister KTR expressed special thanks to the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of India for solving the issue of journalists' houses.



KTR tweeted that special thanks to CJI for clearing this long pending case. KTR said that this judgment will help fulfill the government's promise to journalists.





I would like to extend my gratitude to the Hon'ble Supreme Court & CJI Garu for clearing the long-standing demand of Telangana journalist society on house site allotments



This will help Telangana Govt deliver on our promise to our Journalist friends 👍 — KTR (@KTRTRS) August 25, 2022





It is known that CJI has given good news to journalists in Hyderabad who have been fighting for housing sites for a long time.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice NV Ramana, on Thursday gave a verdict allowing the construction and acquisition of the places allotted to journalists.