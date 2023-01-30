KTR will also lose if early polls are held: Aravind

Hyderabad: BJP MP from Nizamabad D. Aravind accused chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao of looking down on the people of Nizamabad.

He said Nizam Sugar Factory was not remembered but Tilak Garden was remembered and funds were allocated. He asked what happened to the promise to open the sugarcane factory in 100 days. He said that KTR would also lose in Siricilla if he does not implement the promises given to the people. He recalled that when KTR offered to resign in the Nizamabad meeting, people present there clapped and applauded.

Aravind expressed his anger on KCR and KTR that they have done nothing but accuse the central government in the case of the Turmeric Board. It is said that Rs. 30 crores have been brought in through the Spice Board, but nothing has been done with those funds for the turmeric crop or the sugarcane crop. MP Arvind alleged that after KCR came to power, the condition of the common people worsened.