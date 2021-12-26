KTR writes to Bandi Sanjay over unemployment Deeksha, asks how many vacancies did centre fill

Telangana Minister KTR wrote an open letter to Bandi Sanjay over his unemployment deeksha to be held on Monday. He said the TRS government was sincere about creating jobs for Telangana youth and sought an answer from the BJP state president what the centre has done for the unemployed youth in the country. Also, the IT Minister asked that if he (Bandi Sanjay) has the guts to tell how many jobs were given to the youth.

KTR in his letter questioned how many new jobs were created and lost after demonetisation and GST decisions. He asked why BJP had not donated a single rupee to the Rs 20 lakh crore package during the corona crisis. KTR further questioned BJP Telangana state president whether they can release a white paper over the employment opportunities created in the BJP ruled states and by the centre.

The minister advised him to do deeksha at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and said that the Prime Minister should be questioned why the 15 lakh vacancies in the central government have not yet been filled.