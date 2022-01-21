KTR writes to Sitaraman seeking funds for MAUD works

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday urged the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman to allocate funds in the upcoming Union Budget for various works taken up by his department across the State.

The minister wrote a letter to the Finance Minister seeking funds for projects including Mass Rapid Transit systems (MRTS) which is a Metro Neo network along the KPHB - Kokapet – Narsingi corridor. He wanted the Centre to provide Rs 450 crore, as 15 per cent share of the Centre, of the total project cost of Rs 3,050 crore.

The minister requested for sanction of funds for the Warangal Metro-Neo project, which is worth Rs.184 crore. He said this project would be a major milestone in public transport in a Tier-II city and requested the Centre to sanction 20 per cent of the project cost. "The government is exploring the possibility of manufacturing Metro-Neo coaches in Telangana in conformity to Gol policy of "Make in India" and "AtmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyan," he said.

Rao wanted the Centre to provide Rs 800 crore as its share for the missing link roads in the city. He mentioned that 22 missing link roads were completed and 17 were under various stages of completion.

The minister sought funds for two projects, including the six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction (at Gymkhana Grounds) to ORR Junction, near Shamirpet (v) on the Rajiv Rahadari SH 01 (RR-14) and another six-lane elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to ORR Junction near Kandlakoya (v) on NH 44 (RR-12). The minister wanted the Centre to provide 10 per cent of II phase of SRDP works — Rs 3,450 crore. He wanted one-third of the total cost of the STP project which would be taken up with Rs 8,684.54 crore.