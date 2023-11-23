Kukatpally Jana Sena candidate conducts Padayatra in Bowenpally Division

Mummareddy Prem Kumar, the joint candidate of the Janasena party and BJP from Kukatpally began his padayatra (foot march) from the BJP office in Bowenpally Division, Old Bowenpally, Medchal District (Urban) in the Kukatpally constituency.

During the election campaign in Bowenpally Pally Division, Mummareddy Prema Kumar led the campaign with the support of BJP and Jana Sena. The campaign gathered a large crowd of activists who chanted slogans in support. The campaign continued through Old Bowenpally, Anjaiah Nagar, Hasmat Pate Village, and Harijan Basti.





Mummareddy Prema Kumar stated that the family rule in Telangana needs to end. He emphasized that it is not right to discourage or intimidate common people from entering politics. He expressed that until this trend changes, movements will arise among the people and warned that if the current administration continues to be arrogant, the people will voice their dissatisfaction.





The program was attended by Madhavaram Kantha Rao, A. Surya Rao, Srikar Rao, Pappu Patel, Santosh Goud, Lakshmi Yadav, Nishankar Rao, state executive committee members, district executive committee members, division leaders, women leaders, Jana Sena leaders, brave women, activists, and others.

















