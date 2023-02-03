Kumaraswamy says all is well with BRS & JD(S)

Hyderabad: Janata Dal (Secular) leader Kumaraswamy refuted the speculations that the gap has widened between him and BRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Addressing the gathering at Rayachur in Karnataka as part of his 'Panchatantra' Yatra, Kumaraswamy along with Narayapet MLA Rajender Reddy said that he would consider KCR as a father figure after his father and former Prime Minister Deve Gouda and there was no truth in the speculations that the relations between the JD(S) and BRS have been strained.

"KCR has done an amazing job by constructing the biggest Lift Irrigation project, Kaleshwaram, which is providing irrigation water to 24 districts in Telangana. He has also created a history by supplying drinking water to all households under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. I exude confidence that the JD (S) will come to power in the ensuing Karnataka Assembly polls and will implement all the BRS government's successful schemes and development programmes in the State," Kumaraswamy said.

He alleged that both BJP and Congress parties have pushed Karnataka into the darkness and the development has come to a standstill in the State.