Kushaiguda: HCL retired employee Dasari Bucchi Reddy donates 1 lakh to CM Relief Fund

Kushaiguda: HCL retired employee Dasari Bucchi Reddy has donated Rs1lakh to CM Relief Fund. He handed over a cheque for the said amount to MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy on Friday. The MLA appreciated Bucchi Reddy for his gesture towards society.

Later, the MLA visited D Mart in Kushaiguda.

He sensitised DMart staff and customers on precautions to be taken to prevent spread of COVID-19. He asked everyone not to come out of their homes despite any emergency. Corporator Pavani Manipal Reddy, Kapra Circle Deputy Commissioner Shailaja, health officer Maitreyee, Inspector Chandrasekhar and others were present.