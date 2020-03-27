Kushaiguda: HCL retired employee Dasari Bucchi Reddy donates 1 lakh to CM Relief Fund
Kushaiguda: HCL retired employee Dasari Bucchi Reddy has donated Rs1lakh to CM Relief Fund. He handed over a cheque for the said amount to MLA Bethi Subhash Reddy on Friday. The MLA appreciated Bucchi Reddy for his gesture towards society.
Later, the MLA visited D Mart in Kushaiguda.
He sensitised DMart staff and customers on precautions to be taken to prevent spread of COVID-19. He asked everyone not to come out of their homes despite any emergency. Corporator Pavani Manipal Reddy, Kapra Circle Deputy Commissioner Shailaja, health officer Maitreyee, Inspector Chandrasekhar and others were present.
