KVR toiled hard to avenge '19 defeat by Ranjith Reddy with a huge margin

Rangareddy: After years of enduring political career and going facing hard knocks, the BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, also known as KVR, has finally managed to avenge his defeat in the hands of BRS in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was declared elected with a majority of 1,72,897 votes on Tuesday. As per official figures, there are 29,39,057 voters enrolled in the Chevella LS segment. Of them 16,75,575 electors voted on May 13. KVR got 8,09,882 votes that translates into 51.6 per cent polling. The remaining 42 candidates together got 8,65,693 (48.3 per cent). The statistics also show a significant rise of voting percentage in KVR’s favour during the last 10 years as he began his political career with 32.9 per cent voting in his favour when he, for the first time, sought mandate as BRS candidate in 2014. Reddy was declared elected after securing 4,31,084 votes in 2014.



Although KVR lost the LS election in 2019, wherein he chose to contest on Congress ticket and suffered a close quarter defeat by BRS candidate Dr Ranjith Reddy, his vote share remained high as 39.8 per cent compared to 2014. Although KVR managed to get 5,13,180 votes in his favour, Dr Ranjith Reddy was declared winner as he secured 5,27,878 votes in 2019 for the first time. While sailing through the same trend, KVR gained ground again this year with 51.6 per cent votes in his favour that helped him avenge the defeat he suffered in the hands of BRS nominee in 2019.