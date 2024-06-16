Lack of rains causes worry to farmers

Karimnagar : The government has started the Kharif season of the year from June 15 for the first time keeping in mind the crop damage due to untimely rains and hailstorms that was seen recently.

There is no doubt that this advance plan will backfire in the wake of weak monsoon conditions and on the other hand, the maximum temperature of over 42 degrees Celsius being recorded across the district making the farmers worry. Notably, village deities are being worshipped seeking rains.

Crops will be cultivated in about 3,45,700 acres in Karimnagar district, 2,83,321 in Peddapalli district and 2,40,000 acres in Rajanna Sircilla district. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be heavy rains in the first week of June this year in the district as well as the entire state. Due to the untimely rains in the month of April and May, some farmers have planted corn, paddy and maize seeds of companies known to give high yields.



Farmers who have not planted seeds so far are plowing the land and looking for rain. They are prepared to plant seeds if it rains. Farmers expect to cultivate cotton, maize, turmeric and other crops along with paddy in this kharif season. A few farmers have plowed the fields and sprinkled the seeds and are worried because the seeds that have been sprinkled with fertilizers have not germinated.



The government has introduced an unprecedented system of early cultivation this year to protect the crops from unseasonal rains. The officials of the concerned department conducted a survey on soil fertility to assess which crops are grown more in which areas. Steps have been taken to make the seeds available. Due to the delay of south-west monsoon, which was the government’s plan for the pre-crop season, the same has been pushed back.



Nampalli Veeraiah, a farmer, told The Hans India that he planted cotton seeds due to the intermittent rains and the sprouted cotton plants are drying up due to lack of rains. He said he already invested thousands of rupees for seeds. “If there is no rain, the sprouts will dry up and the seeds will have to be planted again,” he said, adding that there is a risk of serious loss due to this.



Last year at this time, there had been good rain but this year, many ponds and tanks are empty. Rains start from June every year. The months of July and August receive maximum rainfall and if the minimum rainfall is recorded in June, many farmers will plant their crops. Farmers are worried that if the rains fall late, the crop yields will decrease.

