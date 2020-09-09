Land mutation to be done through Dharani portal: KCR

Introducing the new revenue bill in the assembly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that mutation of land will be made through Dharani portal from now with an amendment in the panchayat raj act.

"The portal will be developed in a transparent manner as anyone could check the details on the website from any country. It will be divided into agriculture and non-agriculture sections where records of all lands will be included. Telangana holds 2.75 lakh acres of land. One can view and download the details of any land, the portal will have all the necessary information," KCR said adding that the encumbrance details of the land are also provided.

The CM said that all the land records will be secured through the disaster management technology process and the officials should act as per the law. "The new act paves the way in making the people sort out the issues with just a click away and also help them from visiting the offices," he observed.

The portal brings a permanent solution to all the land disputes. With the act, 99.99 per cent of the land disputes will be resolved and even an inch of the land could not be occupied illegally," he said.