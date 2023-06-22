Live
Large scale promotions to TS Police Officers
Highlights
On the concluding day of the Decennial celebrations of formation of Telangana State
Hyderabad: On the concluding day of the Decennial celebrations of formation of Telangana State, the police department announced promotions for police personnel.
Those who got promotion include officers of the rank of SI, CI DSP, Additional SPs. About 141 CI’s have been promoted as DSPs. State DGP Anjani Kumar congratulated all those who got promotions.
