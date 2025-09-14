Last Chance for Degree Admissions: Principal Madan Mohan

Nagar kurnool: Students who have completed Intermediate have the last chance to secure admission into degree courses on September 15 and 16, announced Government Science Degree College Principal Madan Mohan. He said that students who have not yet enrolled can join directly through the spot admission process.

The Principal advised students to bring their original certificates and report to the college for admission. He clarified that this facility will be available only on Monday and Tuesday.

Since this is the final opportunity for this academic year, interested students are urged to make use of it. He further stated that even non-local students are eligible to apply. For more details, students may contact 9010396939 or 9492172455.