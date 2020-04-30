Last date of CET 2020 exams extended to May 15 in Telangana

Last date of all the Common Entrance Tests (CET) in Telangana has been extended to May 15 without any late fee, announced the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) on Thursday.

Candidates applying for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET), Engineering Common Entrance Test (ECET), Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET), Physical Education Common Entrance Test (PECET), Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET), Education Common Entrance Test (EdCET), Law Common Entrance Test (LAWCET) and PG Law Common Entrance Test (PG LAWCET) can apply for the exam till May 15.

According to the TSCHE, all the exams will be held after the government lifts the lockdown. TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy said that all the arrangments have been made for the conduct of the exams and time table will be released when normalcy returns in the state.