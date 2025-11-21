Last rites of Saudi bus victims in Jannat-ul-Baqi today

Telangana government delegation met a high-level delegation of the Government of India to review the relief measures in coordination with Saudi Arabia authorities, related to the recent incident in Saudi Arabia. The officials said the DNA procedures were completed and the last rites will be performed on Friday at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madina.

On Thursday, at the behest of the Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, a delegation from the Government of Telangana-led by Minister for Minorities Welfare, Mohammed Azharuddin, AIMIM MLA Mohammed Majid Hussain and Secretary to Government, Minorities Welfare Department B Shafiullah to render fullest assistance in coordination with Saudi authorities.

The Government of India delegation is headed by Justice S Abdul Nazeer, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs and Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions and reviewed all ongoing arrangements. Moreover, the delegation said, the DNA identification and other formalities will be completed by Thursday, and last rites will be held on Friday.

Azharuddin said, “The delegation made a special request for the last rites and funeral to be performed on Friday at Masjid-e-Nabawi, with burial at Jannat-ul-Baqi in Madina. The Saudi authorities have accepted the request, and the process is currently underway,” said the minister.

The delegation also met the family representative of the lone survivor, Mohammed Shoiab, and assured him of all support. Azharuddin, Majid Hussain and other delegation received the family members of the deceased, who arrived in Madina on Wednesday and Thursday.

Their travel, accommodation, and local arrangements have been meticulously organised by the Minority Welfare Department under the direct supervision of the minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced ex-gratia of R 5 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased individual. In addition, two members from each victim's family have been facilitated to travel to Saudi Arabia to perform the last rites.