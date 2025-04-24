Live
- Hyderabad Swelters as Telangana Heatwave Peaks at 45.4°C
- India achieves breakthrough in gene therapy for haemophilia: Minister
- 'Rishto Se Bandhi Gauri' actress Eshaa Pathak on life behind the camera: Not as easy as it looks
- If villages are strong, India will develop faster: PM Modi on launching Rs 13,480-crore projects in Bihar
- Zomato denies reports about food delivery CEO Rakesh Ranjan's resignation
- Terrorism embedded in Pakistan's DNA, will end with its disintegration: K'taka BJP
- Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bengaluru Lead I&L Leasing in Q1 2025
- WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Brings Advanced Chat Privacy for Safer Group Conversations
- Adani Energy Solutions posts 103 pc PAT growth at Rs 2,427 cr in FY25, ends Q4 on record high
- India’s ethanol drive boosts farmers' income, saves Rs 1.26 lakh cr in forex: Hardeep Puri
Last salute to Police sniffer Tara (Dog)
Tara, a Labrador retriever (Dog) of 2013 batch, served the Adilabad police dog squad for 12 years. Two years after retirement, Tara fell sick few days ago and passed away on Thursday morning.
Adilabad: Tara, a Labrador retriever (Dog) of 2013 batch, served the Adilabad police dog squad for 12 years. Two years after retirement, Tara fell sick few days ago and passed away on Thursday morning.
Superintendent of police Akhil Majahan participated in the last rites organized on this occasion and paid rich tributes her. He, decorated Tara with a shawal and garlands.
SP saluted Tara for her services and gave her due respect for her services.
Speaking on the occasion SP praised police vigilance for its exceptional services in detecting explosives and conducting security checks during the visits of VIPs to the district.
He instructed the police officers to provide facilities and amenities to the police vigilances.
He suggested that cooler facilities be setup for each vigilance in view of the summer season.
Reserve inspector D. Venkat, T.Murali, and Tirumalesh and others were present.