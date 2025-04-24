Last salute to Police sniffer Tara (Dog)

Adilabad: Tara, a Labrador retriever (Dog) of 2013 batch, served the Adilabad police dog squad for 12 years. Two years after retirement, Tara fell sick few days ago and passed away on Thursday morning.

Superintendent of police Akhil Majahan participated in the last rites organized on this occasion and paid rich tributes her. He, decorated Tara with a shawal and garlands.

SP saluted Tara for her services and gave her due respect for her services.

Speaking on the occasion SP praised police vigilance for its exceptional services in detecting explosives and conducting security checks during the visits of VIPs to the district.

He instructed the police officers to provide facilities and amenities to the police vigilances.

He suggested that cooler facilities be setup for each vigilance in view of the summer season.

Reserve inspector D. Venkat, T.Murali, and Tirumalesh and others were present.