Late Krishnam Raju was 'Anna Garu' for me, says Rajnath Singh

Hyderabad: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated that he never expected actor, politician, and social activist Krishnam Raju would pass away so soon. Speaking to a group of mourners on Friday at the JRC Convention Centre in Hyderabad, he said, "For me, Krishnam Raju is only Anna Garu. He is recognised by several names, including Rebel Star, Film Star, and others." Rajnath Singh said in addition to holding two terms as a member of parliament, ministry post, Krishnam Raju also carried out prominent roles in several committees' posts.

While highlighting some of the important political activities, Raju was described by Rajnath Singh as being very down to earth.

Earlier Rajnath Singh visited Telugu actor Krishnam Raju's family members. Prabhas greeted the Union Minister. Later, Rajnath Singh attended a memorial service for late Krishnam Raju at the JRC Convention Centre, which is close to a dargah in Shaikpet. The Defence Minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP Laxman and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking at the gathering of mourners, Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav praised the late Krishnam Raju's work in politics and the film industry. He has mentioned the titles of some of the movies he watched when he was a child.



