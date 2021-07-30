Laxman hails Centre's decision to provide extend reservations to OBCs, EWS

Hyderabad: The BJP OBC Morcha President K Laxman on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the landmark decision to provide 27 per cent reservations to OBCs and 10 per cent reservations to the EWS in all India quota schemes for under graduate and PG/medical/dental and other courses.

"This would be implemented from the academic year 2021-22 and 5,500 students including students from Telangana would get benefitted from this," he added. Laxman recalled that the BJP OBC Morcha and OBC MPs under Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav had represented about this to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who readily agreed while the ministry of health and family welfare announced the same.

Laxman said that this shows the commitment of Modi government to provide due reservations both to the OBCs and EWS categories. "This is the true spirit of social justice of Modi government," he added.