Laxman rallies cadre ahead of local body elections

Hyderabad: RajyaSabha member and BJP OBC Morcha National President Dr. K. Laxman asked the rank and file of the party underscoring the party’s growing momentum in Telangana and its national development agenda under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing at the party’s IT and Social Media Workshop on Sunday, Dr. Laxman asserted that the entire country is now looking toward Telangana, where the BJP is emerging as a formidable alternative to the ruling Congress party. “People are demanding a double-engine government in Telangana,” he said, referring to the synergy between state and central BJP leadership.

Dr. Laxman claimed that the BJP is strengthening its grassroots presence across the state, citing the formation of eight lakh polling booth committees nationwide and 16,000 mandal committees.

He credited the NDA’s governance for its expansion into 20 states and emphasized the transformation of the North-Eastern region, where BJP now governs six out of eight states. “Vikas, Virasat, and Garib Kalyan Yojana are winning hearts,” he said.

The Congress party came under sharp attack for allegedly failing to deliver on promises, particularly regarding 42% BC reservation in local elections. Dr. Laxman accused Congress leaders of misleading the public and obstructing parliamentary proceedings.

Highlighting central support to Telangana, he cited Rs 12 lakh crore in funding over 11 years, including Rs 1,000 crore for Secunderabad railway station and Rs7,600 crore for broader rail development. He also praised the Swachh Bharat initiative and the 33% women’s reservation law.

Against this backdrop, calling to action for digital engagement, he stressed the importance of social media, Dr. Laxman urged BJP cadres to become “digital ambassadors” and build a strong online presence at the booth level. “Social media warriors must reflect the aspirations of the people and counter misinformation,” he said. He projected India’s rise to the third-largest global economy, attributing this trajectory to Modi’s leadership and investment in infrastructure and employment. Dr Laxman said by rallying party workers to ensure BJP’s victory in the local body elections, stating, “We have the Brahmastra—Modi. Let us work for a family-free regime and take his vision to every village.”