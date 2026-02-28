Laxman unveils logo of ‘Narendra Modi Mission-Vision’ series

The logo and cover pages of the trilingual three-volume publication Narendra Modi Mission–Vision Document were unveiled on Friday by Dr K Laxman, MP and National President of the BJP OBC Morcha.

The publication, prepared by former Telangana State BC Commission Chairman Dr Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, is designed to present Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life journey, leadership milestones, policy initiatives and national contributions. The compilation process has been underway for the past five months, with the project aiming to provide a structured documentation of contemporary leadership and governance.

Speaking at the unveiling, Dr Laxman emphasised the importance of such documentation, noting that it serves as a valuable reference for public understanding and academic engagement. He observed that the Mission–Vision Document will help future generations study and analyse the transformative policies and leadership style of Prime Minister Modi.

The Logo and Cover Pages unveiled will remain the official design for the project until its completion. They will be used for authorised purposes, including media outreach and digital dissemination. The publication will be released in three languages—Telugu, English, and Hindi—ensuring accessibility to a wider audience across India.

The formal release of the three volumes is scheduled to take place in New Delhi during the last week of March. The event is expected to draw national attention, marking a significant milestone in documenting the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.