Laxman welcomes KCR's proposed national party plans

Hyderabad: BJP Rajya Sabha Member Dr K Laxman on Friday said they were welcoming the plans of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to float his national party.

Speaking to the media, Laxman raised the issue of the extension of the term of national president of the party JP Nadda, he said no discussion had taken place on the issue in the party.

Commenting on political alliances in Andhra Pradesh State, he made it clear that they would not have any kind of political alliance with TDP and added that they would have an alliance with the Jana Sena party led by actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Commenting on the joining of rival party MLAs in the State into their party, he said the MLAs were telling that they still have to join the BJP and added that the joining of the rival party MLAs would continue in Telangana.

Talking about his elevation as a member of the parliamentary board member, Laxman said he would consider the post of the member as an equivalent post of a Union Minister and added that he was the second Telugu leader to have been appointed to the post of the member of the parliamentary board of the party after M Venkaiah Naidu.

Targeting the YSRCP government in AP, Laxman said there was no government in AP and added that the people of neighbouring State were craving to see a government led by their party.